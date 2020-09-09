President Trump, former VP Joe Biden increase campaign efforts as election day nears

With eight weeks left before Election Day, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are ramping up campaign efforts.

Polls show Biden finding approval in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and performing less than stellar in states like North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

The Associated Press notes that during Biden's campaign his crowd of supporters have been significantly smaller than the massive gatherings at President Trump's rallies.

In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former vice president has appeared in public relatively few times since the start of the health crisis and as he travels from state to state for rallies, aides are instructed to ensure that crowds follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. During Biden's visit to Pennsylvania, for example, only 25 individuals were in the crowd.

“I really miss being able to, you know, grab hands and shake hands,” Biden recently told supporters. “You can’t do that now.”

In contrast, when President Trump spoke to crowds in North Carolina, a state that currently caps outside gatherings at 50 people, several thousands of supporters were in attendance, and many didn't feel the need to wear masks.

The President observed those gathered to support his campaign and said, "As far as the eye can see. I really believe that these crowds are bigger than they were four years ago.”

While Biden supporters believe his focus on the economy and a conscientious handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will resonate with voters, President Trump’s supporters point to his fulfillment of promises in relation to the creation of jobs prior to the pandemic and to his focus on the interests of blue-collar workers.

Both candidates continue, with markedly different campaign strategies amid the pandemic, to find favor with the public ahead of the November 3 General Election.