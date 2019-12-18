WATCH: President Trump faces impeachment vote

President Donald J. Trump Photo: People

WASHINGTON D.C. - Nearly 21 years after debating the possible impeachment of a president, the House is, once again, meeting to take up impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday morning, the House will debate and then vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

The President has been charged with abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

Lawmakers convened at 8 a.m. (local time) for a six-hour debate.

After the debate, they'll vote on each article.

The articles were approved on a party-line vote last week by the House Judiciary Committee and Wednesday's vote is expected to closely follow party lines.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump released a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the impeachment effort an 'illegal, partisan attempted coup.'

He wrote, "You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box during the great Election of 2016. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!"

On Tuesday, the president told reporters that he takes "zero" responsibility for getting impeached.