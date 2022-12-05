76°
President Trump discounts accusations against Roy Moore

5 years 1 week 6 days ago Tuesday, November 21 2017 Nov 21, 2017 November 21, 2017 3:43 PM November 21, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He says of the Alabama race: "We don't need a liberal person in there."

Six women have accused the Republican Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

Of the accusations, Trump says that Moore "denies it."

