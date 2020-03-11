77°
President Trump delivering national address on coronavirus concerns Wednesday night
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Trump will address the nation's growing coronavirus concerns Wednesday night from the Oval Office.
I will be addressing the Nation this evening at 9:00 P.M. (Eastern) from the Oval Office.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020
The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is now a global pandemic. Health officials confirmed three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana Tuesday evening, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to six in the state.
