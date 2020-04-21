President Trump defends decision to furlough Mar-a-Lago employees

PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Trump defended the decision to furlough hundreds of Mar-a-Lago employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic after his private club in Florida announced it is laying off 153 workers.

While speaking at the White House, Trump commented saying, “You can’t have many hundreds of employees standing around doing nothing," noting the social distancing efforts have closed down the clubs, hotels, and golf courses.

Other Trump owned resorts in Florida have laid off workers. Among those are the Trump National Doral Miami resort who have temporarily laid off 560 workers.

The federal government's economic relief bill specifically excludes Trump's businesses as well as those with ties to other top government officials from receiving emergency loans and other benefits meant to help businesses retain workers during the pandemic.

According to the club's director of human resources, Janine Gill, the furloughs are temporary but it is unclear when the club will resume normal business hours. None of the workers are unionized.