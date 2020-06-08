President Trump approves request for federal assistance amid Cristobal

LOUISIANA - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Sunday that President Donald Trump has approved his request for federal assistance related to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

This approval followed after President Trump's decision to grant Louisiana an emergency declaration.

Gov. Edwards submitted the pre-landfall emergency declaration to the President and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The La. Governor said in an email:

“We are thankful to Pres. Trump and his administration for responding quickly to my request and the needs of the people of Louisiana," said Gov. Edwards. “It was important for me to request the declaration prior to Tropical Storm Cristobal making landfall in order to ensure that the federal assistance would be in place when the time comes. We are continuing to work with our federal partners on those parts of the request that have not been addressed. Our citizens have weathered many storms, and I’m certain that they will this time as well. When the time comes to recover from the impact of this storm, it is critical to have access to federal resources to help our local governments and the communities they serve.”

“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” said Sen. John Kennedy.