Latest Weather Blog
President Trump approves request for federal assistance amid Cristobal
LOUISIANA - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Sunday that President Donald Trump has approved his request for federal assistance related to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Gov. Edwards submitted the pre-landfall emergency declaration to the President and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.
The La. Governor said in an email:
“We are thankful to Pres. Trump and his administration for responding quickly to my request and the needs of the people of Louisiana," said Gov. Edwards. “It was important for me to request the declaration prior to Tropical Storm Cristobal making landfall in order to ensure that the federal assistance would be in place when the time comes. We are continuing to work with our federal partners on those parts of the request that have not been addressed. Our citizens have weathered many storms, and I’m certain that they will this time as well. When the time comes to recover from the impact of this storm, it is critical to have access to federal resources to help our local governments and the communities they serve.”
“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” said Sen. John Kennedy.
“Thanks to President Trump for this disaster declaration. The Louisiana delegation will work so that those affected have what they need to recover. Heed storm warnings, watch for flooding, be safe,” said Cassidy.
Governor Edwards officially declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in anticipation of the storm which is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Waves crash as Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
-
Entergy to use drones, large storm team to restore outages during Cristobal
-
Capital Area United Way shows their appreciation for healthcare workers on the...
-
La. residents prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal
-
Ascension Parish officials taking 'aggressive' approach to Cristobal storm preps
Sports Video
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight