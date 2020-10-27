President Trump approves emergency declaration in Louisiana ahead of Zeta

BATON ROUGE - President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in the state of Louisiana Tuesday and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta.

The White House released a statement Tuesday evening announcing the President's declaration.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe."

Emergency assistance and protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the following parishes:



Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Livingston

Lafayette

Lafourche

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named John E. Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the White House Tuesday requesting that the President declare a federal emergency for the state ahead of the storm's projected landfall late Wednesday.

"I anticipate the need for emergency protective measures, evacuations, and sheltering for high-risk areas," the governor said in his letter.

Read the governor's full letter here.