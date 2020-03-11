President Trump announces travel between US and Europe suspended for 30 days

WASHINGTON D.C.- President Donald Trump announced restrictions on non-essential travel Wednesday evening during his national coronavirus address.

Beginning Friday, all travel between the US and Europe has been suspended for the next 30 days. Trump blames the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the coronavirus, saying US clusters were "seeded" by European travelers.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into affect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone the appropriate screenings and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing."

The travel restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom and the situation will continue to be monitored to determine if travel can be reopened earlier.

"At the same time, we are monitoring the situation in China and South Korea and as their situation improves, we will re-evaluate the restrictions and warnings in place for a possible early re-opening. Earlier this week I met with the leaders of health insurance industry who have agreed to wave all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and prevent surprise medical billing."

Trump also says they are cutting "massive amounts of red tape" to make anti-viral therapies available. The treatments are said to significantly reduce the impact and reach of the virus.

An $8.3 billion dollar funding bill was signed by President Trump last week to held CDC and other government agencies to fight the virus and support vaccines, treatments, and distribution of medical supplies.

Trump says testing and testing capabilities are expanding day by day and the risk for average Americans is "very, very low." He explains the main concern for those infected with the virus is among the elderly.

"Young and healthy people can expect to recover fully and quickly if they should get the virus. The highest risk is for elderly population with underlying health conditions. The elderly population must be very, very careful. In particular, we are strongly advising that nursing homes for the elderly suspend all medically unnecessary visits. In general, older Americans should also avoid non-essential travel in travel areas."