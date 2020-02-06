President Trump addresses critics who sought his impeachment

Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON - After being acquitted, President Trump is expected to address the nation from the White House, Thursday at 11 a.m. (CST).

Click the video below to view his address.

The President, who is seeking reelection in the November 3 election, took to Twitter shortly after his acquittal, disparaging the Democrats who sought his impeachment.

“The Democrats want to run a Country, and they can’t run a Caucus.” Brad Blakeman @FoxNews Iowa is a complete disaster for the Dems. They should bring in Mini Mike Bloomberg ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

His re-election campaign said in a statement: "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people.

"The do-nothing Democrats know they can't beat him, so they had to impeach him." It said "this terrible ordeal" and "nonsense" was merely a Democratic campaign tactic."

The statement added: "This impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history."