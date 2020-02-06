48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump addresses critics who sought his impeachment

2 hours 28 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 February 06, 2020 10:58 AM February 06, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON - After being acquitted, President Trump is expected to address the nation from the White House, Thursday at 11 a.m. (CST).

Click the video below to view his address.

The President, who is seeking reelection in the November 3 election, took to Twitter shortly after his acquittal, disparaging the Democrats who sought his impeachment.

His re-election campaign said in a statement: "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people.

"The do-nothing Democrats know they can't beat him, so they had to impeach him." It said "this terrible ordeal" and "nonsense" was merely a Democratic campaign tactic."  

The statement added: "This impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history."

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days