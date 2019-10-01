President sends tweet about La. governor's race

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana’s political landscape found itself the topic of the president’s tweeting Tuesday as President Donald Trump typed his support for both republicans challenging the incumbent governor – either candidate will do, the president wrote, to force a runoff.

The president pushed for voters to cast ballots early and said Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone are “both great.”

The two tweets sent just after 5 p.m. were the president’s most public foray into the October 12 gubernatorial primary. Early voting is underway this week.

As the president tweeted, though, incumbent democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign was planning a Wednesday news conference showcase political endorsements from various area leaders and representing both parties.

An Associated Press report this weekend suggested democrats in the south are trying to avoid criticizing the president or taking steadfast sides concerning the party’s attempts at impeachment. Though, Edwards blamed tariffs for a shocking and high-profile closing of a steel mill outside New Orleans Monday.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz