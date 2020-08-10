91°
President's virus briefing interrupted by shooting near White House

2 hours 21 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, August 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Law enforcement shot a person near the White House Monday, briefly interrupting President Trump's daily virus briefing and forcing the building into lockdown.

The incident happened shortly after the president started his press briefing around 5 p.m. President Trump was swiftly escorted away from the White House briefing room while Secret Service ensured the building was secured. 

Trump returned to the podium minutes later and announced that a person had been shot by law enforcement near the White House. ABC News reports the person opened fire on a non-White House employee and uniformed Secret Service agents returned fire.

The president said the suspect was still alive and taken into custody.

The virus briefing resumed in full shortly afterward.

