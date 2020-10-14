President's 14-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19 but has since recovered, Melania Trump announced Wednesday.

The White House initially said Barron Trump showed no symptoms and had tested negative after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The First Lady issued a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to address her personal diagnosis and experience having the virus, along with her family's.

Melania says she tested positive two weeks ago, as of Wednesday, and her son's test results came back negative at the time. It was not until Barron was tested at a later date when the results came back positive, according to Melania, but the exact date of his diagnosis was not revealed.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," Melania said about her son. She says he has since tested negative.

You can read her full statement by clicking here.