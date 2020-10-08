President reportedly not on board with idea of virtual debate with Biden

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press reported Thursday that according to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

However, President Trump is reportedly not on board with the idea. Shortly after news of the virtual debate broke, CNN reporter, Kaitlan Collins said the President replied, That's not acceptable to me. I'm not gonna do a virtual debate."

In contrast, a representative from the Biden camp told CNN reporter Dan Merica that Joe Biden is agreeable to the idea, saying, "Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."

One week before President Trump and former Vice President Biden were scheduled to face off in Miami, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said their decision had been made, “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

The President fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person for the first time in Cleveland. While the two candidates remained a dozen feet apart during the debate, Trump’s infection sparked health concerns for Biden and sent him to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before returning to the campaign trail.

The Associated Press reports that Mr. Trump was still contagious with the virus when he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday but his doctors have not provided any detailed update on his status. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious for as many as — and should isolate for at least — 10 days.