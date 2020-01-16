67°
President of University of Louisiana at Monroe announces retirement

Thursday, January 16 2020
Source: Associated Press
Nick Bruno President of University of Louisiana at Monroe

MONROE (AP) — A Louisiana university president says he will retire June 15.

Nick Bruno has been president of the University of Louisiana at Monroe since Nov. 8, 2010.

“Due to my love for this institution and this job, it was one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my nearly 45 years in higher education,” Bruno wrote in an email Thursday to university students and employees.

He said a number of projects will take “several years of coordination and commitment to be realized,” and he could not commit to that.

The University of Louisiana System will soon begin looking for the school’s next president, but now it’s time to celebrate Bruno’s career, system President Jim Henderson said in a news release Thursday.

“His leadership through a challenging fiscal era provided stability, while his innovative spirit propelled the university forward in ways few could have envisioned,” Henderson said.

Bruno was Louisiana-Monroe’s associate vice president for business affairs from 2002-05, then vice president for business affairs. He spent five years as system vice president for business and finance before becoming ULM’s president.

He has a bachelor’s in accounting and an MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University and a doctorate from the University of Mississippi in higher education leadership.

