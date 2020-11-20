President-elect Joe Biden turns 78; is expected to make history as the nation's oldest president

Joe Biden

Nearly two weeks after addressing his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware with a victory speech, President-elect Joe Biden is turning 78 years of age.

The politician's Nov. 20 birthday will be a busy one as he continues to meet with advisors in talks centered around his strategy for the nation's navigation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, issues centered around civil rights, and the U.S.'s presence on the international scene.

Biden's advancement to the Oval Office has, so far, been a challenging trek and appears likely to face additional difficulties.

Though Georgia has reportedly completed its statewide audit of the presidential race and confirmed that Biden defeated President Donald Trump by 12,284 votes, President Trump may not back down from his fight to retain his position as the nation's leader just yet.

In the days leading up to Georgia's recount results, Mr. Trump continued to tweet statements that insinuated the recount was fake, and citing claims about the state's signature-matching process.

According to the Associated Press, Mr. Trump also personally called local election officials as they were trying to rescind their certification votes in Michigan. The news outlet likewise says the President and his team advised Pennsylvania officials that they avoid a legal challenge by setting aside the popular vote, in addition to pressuring county officials in Arizona to delay certifying vote tallies.

Despite these efforts, election law experts expect Biden to take his position as the nation's new Commander in Chief by January 2021.

If that occurs, Biden will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation’s history.