President Donald Trump promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at RNC

Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee.



The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a week-long effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.



Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.



Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.

President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention as he’ll be speaking to a public deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and overwhelmingly dissatisfied with his and the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll finds that most Americans think there isn’t enough being done to help individual Americans, small businesses or public schools as the pandemic stretches on. Overall, just 31% of Americans approve of Trump’s leadership on the pandemic.