President Donald Trump begins coronavirus recovery; physician says he is 'doing very well'

President Donald Trump is not requiring any supplemental oxygen in his COVID-19 recovery, though he has completed his first dose of Remdesivir, the president's physician announced Friday night.

The antiviral drug is said to stop the virus from replicating inside of the body and significantly decreases the time patients spend in the hospital, according to researchers.

“This is the first drug that’s been proven to work for this disease in a rigorously conducted clinical trial. So it’s very exciting,” Doctor Hollis O’Neal, the Medical Director of Research at OLOL said.

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital agreed to be part of Gilead Science's expanded access program and began enrolling critically ill patients on Monday, May 4.

One of the lead members on the Trump administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, spoke highly of the treatment back in April.

"The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery. This is really important," Dr. Fauci said.

President Trump's physician also said he is "very happy to report" that the Trump is doing very well.