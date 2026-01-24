Latest Weather Blog
President Donald Trump approves emergency declaration for Louisiana during winter storm
BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for several states on Saturday, including Louisiana, during a winter storm that is affecting most of the country.
The declaration will aid local government efforts in providing emergency services during the storm.
The emergency declarations included Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and West Virginia.
Trump announced the approvals in a social media post, writing, "We are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everybody."
Gov. Jeff Landry thanked President Trump in a post saying, "Your action helps ensure we have the resources needed to protect our people and support recovery efforts statewide."
Amidst businesses preparing to close for the weather, several warming shelters have opened their doors to the public.
For a list of shelters open to the public, click here.
