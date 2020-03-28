President considers quarantines for virus hotspots in the northeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The president is considering a quarantine for areas of the country, particularly the northeast, where coronavirus spread is especially concerning.

There was no mention of places outside of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in comments made by the president Saturday as he stopped to talk with White House reporters before heading to visit the US hospital ship Comfort, headed to New York this weekend.

New Orleans has seen a shocking number of cases and has been a concerning topic amid state officials about the ongoing virus spread in Louisiana. Click HERE for the latest patient numbers - updated at noon each day.

The president said Saturday, he was considering more restrictive measures in New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut.

“We’re thinking of certain things,” President Trump said.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot - New York, New Jersey. Maybe one or two other places; Certain parts of Connecticut quarantined,” the president said.

“I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime [Saturday] we’ll do a quarantine,” the president said, insinuating it’d be a “short term,” two week quarantine. He reinforced it’d likely be New York, “probably New Jersey” and certain parts of Connecticut.

The president said the move would restrict travel. The president said there’s concern in Florida because “a lot of New Yorkers are going down [to Florida].”

“We don’t want that,” he said.

Before leaving the group of reporters, the president was asked if any quarantine would be enforceable, to which the president responded: “Well, this would be an enforceable quarantine. And, you know, I’d rather not do it, but we may need it.”

Later, the president added: "We're looking at it [a quarantine]. We'll be making a decision. A lot of the states aren't infected, that don't have a big problem, they've asked me if I'd look at it. So, we're going to look at it. And, it will be for a short period of time, if we do it at all."

