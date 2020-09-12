President Cointment issues State of Emergency Declaration for Ascension Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

ASCENSION PARISH - Following the Emergency Declaration by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared Ascension Parish under a State of Emergency due to expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Sally.

Saturday evening President Cointment released a statement in regards to the emergency declaration:

On Saturday, September 12, 2020 at approximately 6:30 pm, following the Emergency Declaration by Governor John Bel Edwards, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed a declaration placing Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected

tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally. The declaration will be filed Monday morning with the Clerk of Court’s office.

President Cointment has ordered the closure of the gate at Marvin Braud Pumping Station at 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The Pumping Station will begin drawing down the water in parish waterways later that evening. Sorrento has already been pumped down, and

the pumping stations there and at Henderson Bayou are being monitored. These decisions are prompted by the current weather forecast and are subject to change based on any updates in future weather developments.

DPW crews have already been dispatched to replenish loose sand and bags at various locations in the Parish. Exact locations will be announced on Sunday.

President Cointment is asking all residents to help by taking a look at their drainage ditches and culverts. If you see any items blocking the pathways, please remove them if you can. Also, be mindful of any items that are in your yard that could end up creating a blockage in the drainage ditches, as this approaching storm may be accompanied with heavy winds. We appreciate the cooperation of all residents as we prepare for this tropical storm.



Residents needing assistance should call The Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. Please register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling. Regular weather updates will be posted on the Parish and Emergency Preparedness Facebook pages. DPW and Drainage personnel are on standby, said Cointment.

DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, Tropical Storm Sally has the potential for severe weather, including flash flooding,

and may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension; and

WHEREAS, immediate emergency actions are required to minimize the threat to life and

property of the citizens of the Parish; and

WHEREAS, the area involved is in need of emergency actions and support to respond to the

incident; and

THEREFORE, I, Clint Cointment, President of the Parish of Ascension, by the authority vested

in me by the Ordinances of the Parish of Ascension, the Louisiana Emergency Assistance and

Disaster Act of 1993, and any other acts which may prevail, do hereby proclaim that a State of

Emergency exists in the Parish of Ascension. The Parish Office of Homeland Security and

Emergency Preparedness is hereby designated as the point of contact for this action.