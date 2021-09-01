President Biden visiting Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana this week to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida.

Senator Bill Cassidy confirmed President Biden will visit southeast Louisiana on Friday.

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana. We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long,” Senator Cassidy said in a statement. “We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

It wasn't immediately clear which areas Biden planned to visit.