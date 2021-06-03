President Biden to visit Windsor Castle, meet with the Queen

A trip overseas, to the English county of Berkshire has been added to President Biden's June itinerary.

Accompanied by First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, he will make his way to Windsor Castle on June 13 to meet with the longest-serving female head of state in world history.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II will welcome the Bidens to her Berkshire residence, which is where she has been living through much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Yahoo News, the Bidens are already friends with Prince Harry, the Queen's grandson and President Biden has met Prince Charles and Camilla, when the couple toured the US in 2015.

The President has also attended several of the Invictus Games events, which are run by Prince Harry.

This is reportedly President Biden's first time meeting the Queen.

During her 69-year reign, Queen Elizabeth has witnessed a total of 15 U.S. Presidential terms play out, and she hosted Biden's predecessor Donald Trump when he attended on a state visit in June 2019.

In accord with tradition, the Queen sent a private message of congratulations to Biden when he won the presidential election in 2020.

He reportedly sent a message of condolence when her husband, Prince Philip, passed away in April.