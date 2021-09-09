President Biden to announce that all federal workers must be vaccinated

As the war against COVID-19 continues in the U.S., President Joe Biden is reportedly adding to the country's arsenal of virus-fighting regulations.

The president is expected to use Thursday to announce expanded vaccine rules for federal workers, and encourage private businesses to take steps to intensify their vaccine-related requirements, according to CNN.

The news outlet says the President will sign an executive order requiring that all federal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, with no alternative option of undergoing regular testing.

It's also anticipated that Mr. Biden will sign into effect an executive order that mandates employees of companies who do business with the federal government follow this same standard.

According to CNN, Biden's six-pronged plan was finalized by the President and members of his public health team Wednesday.

A White House official said the six pillars of Biden's plan include:

-vaccinating the unvaccinated

-further protecting the vaccinated through booster shots

-keeping schools open

-increasing testing and requiring masks

-protecting the economic recovery

-improving care for those with Covid-19

Officials said they hope this new approach will give Americans a clearer view of how the pandemic can end.

CNN adds that on Thursday President Biden also plans to announce a major expansion to free testing and add clarity to what we know about booster shots.