President Biden imposes new sanctions on Russia following alleged election interference, cyber hacks

U.S. President Joe Biden (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right)

The Biden administration has imposed new sanctions on Russia in response to alleged election interference and cyber attacks, CNN reports.

Announced on Thursday, the sanctions include the expelling of ten Russian diplomats in Washington and the implementation of new financial restrictions that target Russian sovereign debt.

The sanctions are an effort, on the part of the U.S., to punish Moscow for its alleged interference in the 2020 US election, as well as its alleged involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack and its ongoing occupation and "severe human rights abuses" in Crimea.

During Thursday's announcement, the US officially revealed that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service was the force behind the SolarWinds hack. The cyber crime impacted the federal government and a number of private sector organizations.

As far as the expelled Russian diplomats who are currently based in Washington, DC, and New York, CNN notes that these officials will have 30 days to leave the country.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken drew attention to Russia's military build-up along the border with Ukraine, and two days after the US intelligence community said in an annual report that Russia "presents one of the most serious intelligence threats to the United States."

Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Tuesday to preview the sanctions.

During the call, one official said President Biden, "made no bones about the fact we will be taking actions this week, but he also indicated that he wants to get to that stability in this relationship, and he believes that if President Putin is prepared to do that as well, we can find a course ahead that does not lead to a cycle of confrontation."