Preservation foundation restarted for Governor's Mansion

BATON ROUGE - First lady Donna Edwards says she is restarting a preservation foundation for the Louisiana Governor's Mansion, to help raise money for the home's upkeep and beautification.



Edwards talked about the plans during a recent appearance on the governor's radio call-in show. Edwards says she worked with former first lady Alice Foster, who helped create a similar organization when her husband Mike Foster was governor.



A Christmas event will be planned at the mansion to help raise money for the foundation.



Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife are hoping to be back in the home by Thanksgiving, after being displaced by the mid-August flooding, which damaged security, heating and air conditioning systems.



The Edwards family has been staying in a state police facility in East Baton Rouge Parish during repairs.