73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prescription drug prices return to Capitol Hill spotlight

1 hour 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 April 09, 2019 9:36 AM April 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Pharmacy benefit managers are taking their turn in the Capitol Hill spotlight on prescription drug prices.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday held a hearing with executives from several of the biggest companies that manage prescription drug plans for insurers, employers and other clients. Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, have taken criticism as middlemen who add costs to an already expensive system for prescription drugs.

But the companies say they play a key role in restraining prices, partially through the rebates or discounts they negotiate for some medications. Executives from CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx and Cigna are scheduled to testify. Lawmakers have already grilled drugmakers about prescription drug prices and heard testimony from people affected by the soaring cost of insulin.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days