Preparations underway for expected rainfall, Gov. Edwards to discuss approaching storm system

BATON ROUGE - With multiple days of rain in the forecast and movement in the tropics, officials are preparing for severe weather.

Proactive measures are already underway as officials don't want a repeat of the chaos the area saw with last month's deadly severe weather event.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, roadways will be closed early if high water is reported. Barricades are being sent out to numerous areas that the city-parish will monitor closely. Those areas include the Governor's Mansion curve along I-110, the overpasses at South Acadian and Bluebonnet, and South Sherwood Forest along both sides of I-12.

Crews have been cleaning ditches and culverts in an attempt to remove debris and other obstructions that could lead to drainage backups and possible surface flooding.

Sandbags are being made available to residents in multiple parishes as well.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to meet with state emergency leaders and deliver an update on preparations Wednesday morning. The tentative time for that announcement is 8:30 a.m. WBRZ will carry the press conference on WBRZ, WBRZ+, Facebook and here on WBRZ.com.