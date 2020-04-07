Premature baby's death tied to coronavirus, EBR coroner says

BATON ROUGE - A day-old baby girl died after being born prematurely after the child's mother gave birth while being hospitalized on a ventilator and testing positive for COVID-19.

The child's death was the 27th death of someone from East Baton Rouge related to coronavirus. Two people have died in EBR who were from out-of-state, the coroner said Monday morning (April 6).

The mother of the baby was admitted to a hospital on April 1 and the baby died on April 6, a day after being born.

The mother was 22 weeks pregnant when she delivered the child this weekend.

The coroner said while the child has not tested positive for coronavirus, because of the circumstances, the child's death is being ruled as being tied to the virus.

"[Medical experts] all agree, this would be a COVID-19-related death because of the positive virus in the mother; Had she not been, she would likely not have gone into pre-term labor," Dr. Beau Clark said in a Facebook Live discussion about the death Monday.

"We should all pay attention to the quarantine, the stay at home order, the social distancing. It becomes very, very important that we pay attention to what we've been told," the coroner said.

He continued: "We are seeing some improvement in the surge, we are starting to do what they call 'flattening the curve,' [but] social distancing is more important than ever at this moment"

"We need to hold on a little while longer," he said.

Watch live breaking news reports here through WBRZ Plus streaming on WBRZ.com

Click HERE for late-breaking, state-wide data on patients and care.

Those who have died in EBR range in age from infant to late 80s.