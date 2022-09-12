Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Sources told WBRZ a pregnant woman was shot and rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

This comes hours after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talked about ways the city has been fighting crime to keep the city safe during a press conference earlier Monday.

Broome says her approach for the city-parish is to have qualified law enforcement, addressing mental health issues in the city and finding ways to bring the city together - like her Summer of Hope initiative.

She says the plans have helped slow crime in the city.

"When we look at the level of community engagement, we see results to reduce violence," Broome said. "It's a vision of having peace prosperity and progress for the entire city."

This is a developing story. No more details about the shooting are immediately available.