Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Scotlandville area.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Sources told WBRZ, a pregnant woman was shot. She was injured and was being rushed to the hospital.

This is a developing story.