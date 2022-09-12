77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

Monday, September 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Scotlandville area.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway.  Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Sources told WBRZ, a pregnant woman was shot.  She was injured and was being rushed to the hospital. 

This is a developing story.

