Pregnant woman killed on I-10 was about to get married; fiance survived crash

LAPLACE - The tears were flowing Tuesday for 27-year-old Tyandra Lewis, her unborn twin boys, and her 7-year-old son, Tyler Lewis, all killed in a car crash Monday morning.

"Tyandra loved Tyler. That was her joy, her pride and joy. And Tyler loved his mom," said Tyandra's sister, Ericka Lewis.

Details of what happened are still being investigated.



The family says Tyandra was headed to New Orleans when her car came to a stop in the left lane of I-10 near Laplace.

A truck plowed into her car from behind, killing both Tyandra and Tyler.

Tyandra's fiance, Clarence Muse, and his 3-year-old son were passengers in the vehicle. The couple was planning to get married this week.

"She loved Clarence so much, and she would have did anything for him if he would just ask," Ericka said.

The family says Tyandra and Clarence were planning a baby shower for the twins, to be named Taylor and Tyrence.

Her brother, Elston Lewis, and her mother, Lizzie Mae, are still trying to make sense of it all.

"Why Tyler? Seven years old. Why the twins? You basically wiped out a whole entire segment of our family," Elston said.

"Tyandra was a sweet, loving child. She was there for me," Lizzie added.

Now, even through the pain, the family wants to keep their memory alive.

"They were loving. They were kind, peaceful, generous. Beautiful souls, beautiful spirits," Elston said.

State police say Clarence and his 3-year-old son were taken to the hospital after the crash. Both are expected to recover.