Pregnant woman fatally shot while moving toddler away from fight outside Georgia apartment

Kiresa Cooper (photo via ABC News)

ATHENS, GA - A Georgia woman is accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman while she was trying to move her child away from a fight at her apartment complex.

Kiresa Cooper, 27, is facing one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the incident that killed 24-year-old Auriel Callaway, who was four months pregnant, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department.

Cooper was taken into custody on Wednesday evening.

Police called Callaway “an innocent bystander.” She was struck as she was trying to bring her child, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, to safety after a fight broke out. Gunfire erupted soon after.

Callaway was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The unborn child also did not survive the shooting. Her toddler was not injured.

The victim's sister, Standria Walker, said Callaway had "a heart of gold" and wasn't involved in the fight.

“She said, 'I'm fixing to go, y'all. I'm taking my baby in the house,’” Walker told WSB-TV. "That's my only sister. They took our baby away from us."

It was not immediately clear if Cooper had an attorney. She was booked at the Athens-Clarke County Jail.