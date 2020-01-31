51°
Pregnant woman and unborn child die in crash that may have involved road rage

Friday, January 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

KENNER - A woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a Thursday afternoon accident when her car slammed into a utility pole in a two-vehicle wreck that may have involved road rage.

According to The Advocate, 22-year-old Jade Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened within the 2400 block of West Esplanade Avenue. 

A spokesman with Kenner Police said Lewis' baby could not be saved.

A second female motorist who'd been driving a silver SUV was taken to the hospital after hitting a pole about a half-block away from the first crash. 

Police didn't identify the surviving driver, but criminal charges are a possibility.

The drivers were headed eastbound on West Esplanade when Lewis' dark gray Chevrolet sedan swerved off the road and crashed into a utility pole.  

