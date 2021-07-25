Pregnant woman and boyfriend shot to death by ex-husband at Texas sports facility

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after someone started shooting at a soccer tournament in south Texas.

KTRK reported sometime before 10:30 a.m. July 25, a woman and her boyfriend were confronted by her ex-husband inside of the Harris County sports facility before he shot both of them.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the gunman fled the scene.

The woman, who was pregnant, was taken to a hospital where both her and her unborn baby were pronounced dead. KTRK said she had two children at the soccer tournament with her, but they were not harmed. The man died at the scene.

Deputies said around two hours later, the gunman's family reported a text message he sent, saying he was going to kill himself.

KTRK said the gunman's body was found nearly 10 miles away. Deputies said the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found a pistol nearby.