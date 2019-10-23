Pregnant woman allegedly threatens boyfriend with gun before attempting to run him over

Zabrina Stewart

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Baton Rouge police put a woman behind bars for allegedly beating up her partner before threatening him with a gun in a moving vehicle and then attempting to run him over.

Authorities responded to a 'shots fired' call on North Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday and spoke to a man who said his partner, 22-year-old Zabrina Stewart, threatened him with a pistol in the presence of her infant child.

Stewart, who is six months pregnant with the victim's child, allegedly threatened the victim while they were both in her vehicle.

He says she pointed a pistol at him, told him she was going to kill him and began driving.

The victim claims Stewart refused to let him out and he took matters into his own hands by pulling the emergency brake, exiting the vehicle, and running onto the sidewalk.

He alleges she then accelerated, using her vehicle to chase him onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run him over.

At this point, eyewitnesses were able to confirm the victim's story, saying they saw Stewart chase the victim in her vehicle before getting out and fighting with him.

During the brawl, Stewart reportedly began to punch the victim and pull his hair.

Her partner says he tried to quell the situation by taking her gun and firing two shots at the ground.

The victim says this worked, as soon as the gunshots were fired Stewart fled the scene.

When police caught up with Stewart, the 22-year-old claimed she hadn't been trying to run her partner over; she'd simply been trying to catch up with him to retrieve the pistol, which she alleged he'd taken from her.

Incidentally, while police had this conversation with Stewart in her home, they found what appeared to be marijuana.

Eyewitness accounts supported the victim's side of the story and police arrested Stewart on charges of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment, aggravated assault upon a dating partner with child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of marijuana.