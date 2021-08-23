Pregnant pedestrian killed in Raceland crash Sunday night

RACELAND - A tragic Sunday night crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in the death of a pregnant 25-year-old woman from Raceland, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified Lachante Coleman as the pedestrian who was killed while walking along Saint Louis Street.

Police say a 2003 Acura TL was headed east on Saint Louis Street while Coleman and another pedestrian were walking in the roadway.

Authorities say the driver of the Acura swerved and tried to avoid both Coleman and the other pedestrian.

Despite this attempt, the Acura hit Coleman and she suffered severe injuries.

Police say Coleman was rushed to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where she eventually passed away.

Neither the other pedestrian nor the driver of the Acura were injured.

Police say the driver provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.