Pregnant mother, 8-year-old son drown in Pennsylvania flash flood

Photo: ABC News

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son drowned after their car was washed away by floodwaters Thursday.

ABC News reports that the mother and son were found near Ironstone Creek about 45 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Officials say the creek was one of the many waterways that overflowed its banks as heavy rain moved through the area.

The identities of the woman and her son have not been released at this time.