Precautions set for voting during virus pandemic

As you head to the polls to vote in the presidential primary, you may notice things look quite different.

The Coronavirus Crisis has voters taking extra precautions.

"I feel like it's my duty to keep myself safe as well as others and that's why I wear my mask," said voter Leah Renwick.

Poll workers are sanitizing stations and machines.

Hand sanitizer is available, and masks are recommended.

Clear shields protect workers from others, and voters stand six feet apart while waiting in line.

These are measures Adam Chenevert says makes him feel much safer.

"They were doing sanitation measures. They were using single-use pens. They have marks on the ground to keep people six feet apart while waiting in line," said Chenevert.

Early voting will also last six days longer than normal to give people time to avoid crowds.

"The more we huddle up together we just expose ourselves to unknown dangers, so the earlier the better," said voter Johnnie Matthews.

Though there are lots of extra precautions taken at the polls, Leah Renwick says nothing is going to keep her from casting her vote.

"If I didn't feel comfortable about it I wouldn't be here, but I feel fine. I'm ready to vote. I'm ready for my civic duty to be performed," said Renwick.

Voters can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 4th. You will not be able to vote on Sundays.