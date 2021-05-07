73°
Precautionary lockdown on St. Martinville Schools lifted early Friday morning

Friday, May 07 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff


ST. MARTINVILLE - On Friday morning, two schools in St. Martinville were temporarily placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired in the area.

A representative with the St. Martin Parish School Board confirmed that St. Martinville Primary and St. Martinville Senior High, Main Street campuses that are adjacent to each other, were on lockdown early Friday morning after gunshots were heard in a nearby wooded area.

But officials say the gunshots were likely a result of someone hunting in the woods. 

As of 8:45 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and school officials say it was only a precautionary measure. 

