88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pre-Juneteenth celebration to take place Saturday at Scotlandville BREC park

2 hours 45 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 8:50 AM June 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In honor of the upcoming commemoration of Juneteenth, a June 19 holiday that recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., a number of Baton Rouge community leaders are uniting to host a pre-Juneteenth event Saturday, June 12.

The event, which will take place at the Scotlandville BREC Park (3200 Harding Boulevard), begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

Activities include a 1K trail walk, food, games, and music.

Registration for the trail walk will take place at 8:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by a host of organizations, including CADAV (Communities Against Drugs and Violence), BREC, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the City of Baton Rouge, Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence, and other Community Partners.

Trending News

Anyone with questions related to the pre-Juneteenth celebration is invited to contact CADAV at (225) 355-3446.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days