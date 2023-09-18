94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prayer service set for Tuesday morning as classes resume at St. Helena Parish school

By: Jonathan Shelley

GREENSBURG - Students, staff and others affiliated with the school where a deadly shooting took place last week are invited to a prayer service as classes on campus resume Tuesday.

The St. Helena Parish School District on Monday shared details of the service. It will take place at 8:30 a.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy, where a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. on Sept. 12.

Two other students were wounded and hospitalized.

School has been suspended for the week since the incident.

When classes restart, extra security will be in place, district officials said.

The morning prayer service follows a balloon release last Friday evening.

