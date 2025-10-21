Prairieville woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

AMITE - A 48-year-old woman from Prairieville was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Amite on Monday evening.

State Troopers said Rashida Taylor was driving along Interstate 55 in Amite shortly before 11 p.m. when her vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

Taylor was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of her crash is still under investigation.