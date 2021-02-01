Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville teenager dies in crash on Hwy 431
ST. AMANT - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a teenager early Saturday morning in Ascension Parish.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m. the Louisiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 431 at Churchpoint Road in Ascension Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Anthony Galvan of Prairieville.
Galvan was traveling north on LA Hwy 431 in a 2018 Ram pick-up truck and crossed into the opposing lane when a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling south. Both the trucks struck each other head-on.
Galvan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital whee he passed away on Sunday.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries as well. He was also transported to a local hospital.
Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for testing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
-
Trash pile in the middle of Baton Rouge causing problems for some...
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
-
Capital area educators deem in-person learning safe and effective amid pandemic
-
Baton Rouge General getting half of weekly COVID vaccine allotment
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary