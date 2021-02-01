Prairieville teenager dies in crash on Hwy 431

ST. AMANT - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a teenager early Saturday morning in Ascension Parish.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. the Louisiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 431 at Churchpoint Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Anthony Galvan of Prairieville.

Galvan was traveling north on LA Hwy 431 in a 2018 Ram pick-up truck and crossed into the opposing lane when a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling south. Both the trucks struck each other head-on.

Galvan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital whee he passed away on Sunday.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries as well. He was also transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for testing.