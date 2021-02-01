Prairieville teenager dies in crash on Hwy 431

ST. AMANT - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a teenager early Saturday (Jan. 30) morning in Ascension Parish.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 431 at Churchpoint Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Anthony Galvan of Prairieville.

Galvan was traveling north on LA Hwy 431 in a 2018 Ram pick-up truck and crossed into the opposing lane when a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling south. Both the trucks struck each other head-on.

Galvan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away on Sunday.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries as well, police say. He was also taken to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for testing, police add.