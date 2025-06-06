Prairieville teenager arrested in Mississippi for child pornography charges

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a teenager they say possessed multiple files containing pornographic materials involving children.

Ascension Parish deputies arrested 18-year-old Kyle Ardoin for his alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials, including one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Detectives received a tip from the Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce on April 9 and began investigating. During the investigation, deputies found Ardoin to having the CSAM.

Ardoin was arrested in Pike County, Mississippi before being transported to and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.