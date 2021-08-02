81°
Prairieville man wanted for multiple felonies left scene of deadly crash Monday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - State troopers are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive who is wanted for multiple felonies.
Louisiana State Police said they are searching for 26-year-old Levi Mitchell from Prairieville.
Deputies say August 2 around 11:30 a.m. Mitchell fled the scene of a deadly crash in Gonzalez on Coon Trap Road. He has not been seen since the accident.
Deputies said Mitchell is wanted for vehicular homicide, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage of property and illegal possession of stolen things.
If you see Mitchell please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.
