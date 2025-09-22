91°
Prairieville man pleads guilty to nearly 20 counts of child pornography

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of child pornography, District Attorney Rick Babin's office said Monday. 

Frederick Lake, 37, was found guilty of four counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and another 15 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. 

Lake was arrested in December 2022 after authorities received a tip about child sexual abuse material. Lake was later identified as the suspect. 

Officials said that Louisiana Bureau of Investigations agents "located numerous labeled and organized files with descriptions of the contained child sexual abuse material." 

Lake was then arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

Lake is set to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

