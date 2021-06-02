87°
Prairieville man killed in New Orleans-area crash overnight
JEFFERSON PARISH - A Prairieville man was killed in a New Orleans-area crash Tuesday night.
State Police said Caleb Clayton, 20, died in a wreck on the elevated portion of US 90 on the west bank of the New Orleans metro area. Investigators say Clayton's car was pulled to the side of the highway and stopped when it was hit by a passing SUV.
Clayton died at the hospital, State Police said.
The crash was still under investigation at the time State Police issued a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The other driver who is presumed at fault was not identified.
