Prairieville man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge

Ervin LaBostrie

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Thursday afternoon shooting in a Prairieville neighborhood off Bluff Road left one man injured and resulted in the arrest of the alleged gunman, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office issued a statement regarding the incident on Friday, identifying the arrested individual as 28-year-old Ervin LaBostrie III of Prairieville and revealing that the man LaBostrie alleged shot is currently hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery.

According to the release, LaBostrie shot the man while the two were at a home on Forest Hills Drive and the bullet hit the victim in his upper body. Detectives say LaBostrie then fled the scene.

But, the release continues, a short while later LaBostrie returned to the home and was apprehended.

At this time, the reason for the shooting remains unclear.

LaBostire was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.