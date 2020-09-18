Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge
PRAIRIEVILLE - A Thursday afternoon shooting in a Prairieville neighborhood off Bluff Road left one man injured and resulted in the arrest of the alleged gunman, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office issued a statement regarding the incident on Friday, identifying the arrested individual as 28-year-old Ervin LaBostrie III of Prairieville and revealing that the man LaBostrie alleged shot is currently hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery.
According to the release, LaBostrie shot the man while the two were at a home on Forest Hills Drive and the bullet hit the victim in his upper body. Detectives say LaBostrie then fled the scene.
But, the release continues, a short while later LaBostrie returned to the home and was apprehended.
At this time, the reason for the shooting remains unclear.
LaBostire was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.
